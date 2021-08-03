Disneyland guests will be able to unlock hotel doors with phones

This is how people in the future will unlock doors.

As phones become more and more advanced, they are becoming more and more necessary for day-to-day life. Now, according to a new update from Disney, they’ll also be an integral part of vacationing as well.

Disneyland recently announced several new features that guests will soon be able to access on the official Disneyland app. According to the press release, a feature that has yet to be implemented but is coming soon is the ability to unlock their hotel room doors with the app.

Once it is implemented, guests will be able to go directly to their hotel room without having to personally check in. The app will provide them with a digital key that will provide guests with their room number and notify them when the room is ready.

The app will be able to use a phone’s Bluetooth to unlock the room door. According to the press release, only the primary guest on the reservation will have access to the digital key.

Disneyland implemented an online check-in service through the app earlier this spring, allowing guests to start the process up to five days before arriving.

The digital key will also grant guests access to certain areas of the hotel, such as pools and fitness centers. It can also be used to charge dining and some shopping services directly to the hotel room.

Traditional hotel keys will still be available from the front desk for guests that don’t want to worry about their hotel key running out of battery during the day.