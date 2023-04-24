Disneyland California animatronic dragon fire reportedly prompts park to suspend similar effects globally

Disney parks are reportedly temporarily suspending similar fire effects globally after an animatronic dragon became engulfed in flames during a live show at Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

The incident unfolded during the second 30-minute "Fantasmic!" live show Saturday night when the fire breath of the 45-foot-tall Maleficent Dragon spread throughout the head and then engulfed the prop's entire body.

Emergency crews responded at around 11 p.m. Anaheim Fire and Rescue engines, trucks and ambulances, as well as an engine from Orange County Fire Authority arrived.

Crews worked to extinguish the blaze with assistance from Disneyland’s own fire team.

DISNEY LAYING OFF THOUSANDS IN SECOND ROUND OF JOB CUTS

"All cast members were safely evacuated from Tom Sawyer Island," Disneyland officials said in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. "Due to smoke and wind, attractions near the island were safely evacuated of any guests, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time."

"We are temporarily suspending fire effects similar to those used at Disneyland park’s Fantasmic at select shows and entertainment experiences globally out of an abundance of caution following the Fantasmic prop fire at Disneyland park," officials reportedly said. "The continued safety of our cast and guests is of the utmost importance."

The Washington Post cited a spokesperson for Anaheim Fire and Rescue in reporting that six cast members were treated for smoke inhalation.

According to the Anaheim Police Department, those cast members treated for smoke inhalation and were released that same night. No guests or firefighters were hurt, The Hollywood Reporter said.

MASSIVE DISNEY PROP BURSTS INTO FLAMES DURING LIVE ‘FANTASMIC!’ SHOW

Anaheim Police Sgt. John McClintock told The Hollywood Reporter that arson investigators responded to the scene, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Fox News Digital reached out to Disneyland Sunday and again Monday.

Ryan Laux, a 28-year-old Los Angeles video producer and an annual season passholder, described to the Los Angeles Times seeing a "giant fireball" on Tom Sawyer Island, as crowds watching from the banks of the Rivers of America around New Orleans Square and Frontierland were ushered away from the area. Videos that circulated social media captured an announcement telling guests the show could not continue due to "unforeseen circumstances."

As the show approached its climax, Mickey Mouse, dressed in a red cloak and sorcerer’s hat, was surrounded by lights, water and fog in a fight against the massive animatronic dragon. One guest, 23-year Veronica Marie, described to The Washington Post observing Mickey declare "This is my dream!" before the fire-breathing prop burst into flames. Mickey soon left the amphitheater.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"I just remember looking up at Maleficent and thinking, ‘That’s not right,’" Marie said. "Like, it’s the cool part of the show, but that just doesn’t look right. And then I went, ‘Oh, nope, that’s definitely on fire, and it’s not intended."

"I took a good look at the dragon and I went, ‘Well, if Mickey’s leaving, I think I’m going to, too'," she added.