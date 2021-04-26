Expand / Collapse search
Disney

Disney World's new cancellation policy may open more park reservations: report

Theme park reservations booked under guests' accounts without valid ticket admission may be canceled

Walt Disney World may be implementing a new policy to open up more reservations to guests.

Guests will no longer be able to hold on to a Park Pass reservation that doesn’t correspond to the date of a valid admission ticket, according to Walt Disney World News Today, a Disney blog not officially affiliated with the theme park.

Theme park reservations booked under guests' accounts without valid ticket admission may be canceled. (iStock)

DINSEY WORLD TO POWER 40% OF PARK WITH SOLAR POWER 

Disney World will reportedly send emails to guests 48 hours before the day their Park Pass reservation is not connected with theme park admission, according to the blog. If they do not cancel the reservation after 48 hours it will be canceled automatically to prevent overbookings on the site. The same new policy will be upheld for FastPass+ reservations, according to Walt Disney World News Today. 

As of Monday morning, reservations for all Disney World theme parks appeared to be booked from April 30 through May 18, according to Disney World's website. All guests must have both a park reservation and a valid admission ticket for the same theme park on the same date to enter, the company says. Reservations for Disney World theme parks have become increasingly difficult to secure as guests become comfortable traveling again. 

Disneyland in California, meanwhile, is set to reopen this week on April 30, and reservations are expected to be limited with a 25% capacity and time restrictions for indoor gatherings. Some guests waited as long as 9 hours to secure reservations to Disneyland theme parks when bookings reopened earlier this month. 