This Disney World hotel won't reopen this year as others stay closed indefinitely

Not even Walt Disney World’s magic can bring business back to hotels during the coronavirus pandemic.

Walt Disney World has postponed the reopening of its Polynesian Village Resort until summer 2021 after pushing back the reopening date a number of times this year, with the last target date set for October, USA Today reported. The move comes as hotel occupancy rates in Orlando plummet to the lowest in the country.

The most magical place on Earth will also keep two other hotels, the Beach Club Resort and BoardWalk Inn, closed indefinitely, according to USA Today. They've been closed since March.

Hotel occupancy in Orlando was 29.3% below the national average of 48.8% for the week ending Aug. 22, USA Today reported, citing data from STR, which tracks hotel occupancy.

Foot traffic at Disney’s Orlando theme parks are also sluggish with fewer guests compared to its rival theme park Universal Orlando, a recent analyst note from Deutsche Bank suggested.

Saturday visitor attendance is still down by 64% for Universal compared to 2019, however, it’s still higher than Disney since it reopened in June, with analysts reporting Disney operating at 80% less than 2019.

And the upcoming holiday season doesn't seem to be looking bright for the theme park in the age of COVID-19. Walt Disney World released its schedule last week for November and it appears that the park will continue running on limited hours. It's unclear if annual holiday events like the tree lighting will remain.

As of Monday, there were more than 616,000 coronavirus cases in Florida, according to the state’s Department of Health.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said last week that Florida is getting more “comfortable” with the idea of expanding capacity at its theme parks, including Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort, and will support those parks in the easing up of COVID-19 capacity restrictions as cases in the state appear to be declining.

Walt Disney World did not immediately return a FOX Business request for comment.

