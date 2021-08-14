Disney World fans can again book tickets for Christmas festivities

Disney World fans crushed by the closure of "Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party" last year can now book tickets for a more COVID-friendly event, "Disney Very Merriest After Hours."

The after-hours event will be held on 24 different nights starting on Nov. 8 and running through Dec. 21.

The new event coincides with the park’s 50th anniversary, making it a "once in a lifetime" experience for park-goers, according to the Disney Blog.

"We are so excited to let you know that ‘Disney Very Merriest After Hours’ will include the nighttime spectacular ‘Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks’ and the special holiday-themed parade ‘Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade'," the blog explained.

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will be joined by other Disney favorites like the gang from Frozen.

Santa Claus is also expected to make an appearance.

As only a limited number of tickets will be permitted, the park will be continuing with social distances practices.

This means lines will be shorter and the available snacks are expected to be more limited.

Ice cream novelties and popcorn are included with the cost of admission for park-goers to enjoy.

Select beverages and a "seasonal treat" will also be offered.

After-hours ticket holders are able to enter the park at 7 p.m. and remain until 1 a.m., which is an extra four hours after the park closes to general ticket holders.

Tickets go on sale starting Aug. 20 and do not require a daytime park ticket to attend.