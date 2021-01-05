Disney World brings back 4-day discount ticket deal for Florida residents

Walt Disney World is bringing back a ticket deal for Florida residents amid major losses during the pandemic.

As part of its Florida Resident Discover Disney Ticket program, the Orlando theme park is offering four-day access for $199. The pass grants access to all four theme parks, with entry limited at one park per day, perhaps in hopes of boosting traffic during the sluggish winter months made worse by the COVID-19 health crisis.

Floridians can opt for a park-hopper pass for $241.50 or purchase a two-day ticket pass for $149 (valid through March 11), or a three-day option for $30 extra ($179 per ticket).

Guests must sign up for reservations online in advance, wear masks within the theme park and heed social distancing rules.

The park pass comes after an apparent holiday rush at Walt Disney World’s theme parks. Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios were all booked up on New Year's Eve.

In November, Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Chapek said its Orlando-based theme parks would operate at 35% capacity, according to local news outlet WESH.

Theme parks nationwide shuttered in March 2020, with many unable to reopen through summer and fall months.

Disney’s Orlando-based water-park Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon remained closed when Disney World reopened in July with reduced capacity. This year, Blizzard Beach is slated to reopen on March 7, nearly one year after it closed due to COVID-19, the Disney Park's Blog reports.