Disney Wish augmented reality experience announced

Not even the ocean can escape augmented reality.

As Disney continues preparations for next year’s launch of its newest cruise ship, the Disney Wish, it continues to roll out information about the ship’s features. According to the most recent update, the boat will use special technology to make the entire trip a unique experience.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Apparently, Disney has found a way to turn even the night sky into an attraction.

The Disney Wish will use augmented reality to create an experience it is calling the Disney Uncharted Adventure. According to a new post on the Disney Parks Blog, guests will be able to unlock the experience through their phones using the Play Disney Parks app.

Using their phones, which are referred to as an "enchanted spyglass," guests can see their favorite Disney characters appear in the constellations above the boat. They’ll even be able to choose various adventures to go on, based on a variety of Disney properties.

US TOURISTS FLOCKING BACK TO FLORIDA BEYOND PRE-PANDEMIC LEVELS

The experience will culminate in a big event where guests, using the app, can battle a classic Disney villain.

This is just the latest way that Disney is utilizing apps to enhance the guest experience.

Fox Business previously reported that Disneyland plans on adding a feature to the Disneyland app that will allow guests not just to check-in digitally, but also completely bypass the front desk. Once the room is ready, guests will be able to use their phones to unlock their room’s door.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The app will also allow guests to use their phone to access other restricted areas of the hotel, such as the gym or pool.