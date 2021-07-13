Disney to reopen renovated Jungle Cruise ride called out for racism

This Disneyland theme ride has been renovated to remove racism and is ready to reopen.

A few controversial aspects of the Jungle Cruise attraction at Disney’s Anaheim, California, park have been taken out, and the ride is set to reopen Friday, the Independent reported.

A company spokesman was quick to specify that the changes are not all-consuming and the ride — which offers guests a meandering tour of Asian, African and South American rivers and indigenous people — is much as it was, only with certain long-criticized elements removed. Among these are tribal dancers, a shrunken head trader and a group of spear-waving tribespeople.

"This is not a re-envisioning of the entire attraction. It’s the Jungle Cruise you know and love, with the skippers still leading the way, and at the same time, we’re addressing the negative depictions of natives," said Chris Beatty, Disney’s Imagineering creative portfolio executive, according to the Independent.

"We are constantly evaluating ways to enhance attractions and experiences in our parks. We want to make sure everybody has the best time — that guests from all over the world can connect with the stories we share and that how we bring those to life are respectful of the diverse world we live in."

The updated attraction will offer the same thrills but better "reflect and value the diversity of the world around us."

Disney Parks announced its plans to implement changes to the ride in January. From the jump, representatives emphasized that the attraction, which opened in 1955, would not alter the ride as a whole, only isolated features.

The changes "include new adventures that stay true to the experience we know and love — more humor, wildlife and skipper heart — and also reflect and value the diversity of the world around us," Disney Parks wrote in its January announcement.

Diehard ride fans still petitioned against any alterations.

The ride’s reopening comes ahead of the July 30 release of a movie inspired by it, starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Emily Blunt.