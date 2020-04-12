'Disney On Broadway' coronavirus fundraiser canceled due to labor dispute

A free stream of Disney's pre-recorded benefit concert to raise money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund has been canceled after organizers were unable to reach an agreement with the American Federation of Musicians over streaming rights.

Continue Reading Below

"Broadway Cares was unable to reach an agreement with the leadership of the American Federation of Musicians to permit the stream of the previously recorded concert to take place as planned", the organization said in a statement. "Disney Theatrical Productions, SAG-AFTRA and Actors’ Equity Association all granted the necessary permissions for the online fundraiser to go forward without additional fees, but, unfortunately, the American Federation of Musicians refused to provide the same consideration."

Founded in 1896, AFM represents "80,000 musicians strong playing in orchestras, backup bands, festivals, clubs and theaters—both on Broadway and on tour", according to their website. They also represent musicians in film, TV, commercials, and sound recordings.

According to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund, which is being administered by The Actors Fund, is "providing those onstage, backstage, in the orchestra pit and behind the scenes urgent health care and immediate financial support during this pandemic and work shutdown."

"Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway," which was staged November 4, 2019 at the New Amsterdam Theatre to mark the silver anniversary of Disney's arrival on Broadway, raised $570,426 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The Disney concert featured a 15-piece orchestra providing music for a cast of 79 performers, all presenting songs from the many Disney Broadway musicals over the years.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DIS WALT DISNEY COMPANY 104.50 +3.43 +3.39%

The stream was scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET on Monday, April 13.

MORE DISNEY WORKERS REACH DEALS ON CORONAVIRUS FURLOUGHS

In an email obtained by the New York Times from a union leader to a Disney executive, AFM’s international president Ray Hair wrote, "When you treat musicians as if they were slaves, you reap the consequences” and “We are in a zero employment situation. I am waiving nothing. That's final. You should want to pay the musicians, who have no income during this crisis."

But on Sunday, the musical director for the concert, Jim Abbott, released an open letter along with a petition to his own union signed by all of the members of the orchestra for the night, the contractor for the orchestra and even Local 802 AFM's president Adam Krauthamer.

"Ray Hair, the President of the American Federation of Musicians, made this decision for us without our knowledge," Abbott wrote. "We acknowledge that he is working hard to protect the rights of the membership, but we as an orchestra are happy to forgo any payment for the streaming of this charitable event."

According to the petition, BCEFA already paid over $50,000 in relief funds to the musician union's Local 802 Emergency Relief fund and offered to pledge an additional $25,000.

"As musicians we have lost the opportunity to perform publicly, but this use of our recorded performance could have been a great tool to raise funds for people in our community that are in need", Abbott added. "It would serve to show the world the value of live music and could also serve as an inspiration to young musicians everywhere, in addition to being both entertaining and uplifting to audiences around the world in this troubled time."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

On March 12, 41 Broadway theaters were forced to play their final performances in order to curb the spread of coronavirus in accordance with an executive order signed by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo banning gatherings of 500 or more people.

The decision came after an usher at the revival of Edward Albee's “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf” at the Shubert’s Booth Theatre from March 3-7 had tested positive. The revival was permanently closed on March 21 after just nine preview performances, and just a day before, new comedy "Hangmen" met the same fate. Other shows — like revivals of “Caroline, or Change” and “Birthday Candles” — have been postponed to the fall.

Broadway's closure has since been extended through June 7, making the musical adaptation of the hit movie Beetlejuice, which was already scheduled to close on June 6, the coronavirus' latest victim.

“Our top priority continues to be the health and well-being of Broadway theatregoers and the thousands of people who work in the theatre industry every day, including actors, musicians, stagehands, ushers, and many other dedicated professionals,” said Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin in a statement. “Broadway will always be at the very heart of the Big Apple, and we join with artists, theatre professionals, and fans in looking forward to the time when we can once again experience live theatre together.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Broadway is estimated to lose more than $100 million in ticket revenue alone as a result of the virus.