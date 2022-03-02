Expand / Collapse search
Disney

Disney reveals inside of new 'Guardians of the Galaxy' attraction

Disney revealed behind-the-scenes of its new ‘Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind’ attraction

A just-released video is the first from inside the much-anticipated new attraction opening at Walt Disney World this summer. 

DISNEY TO BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMMUNITIES WITH CONDOMINIUMS AND SINGLE-FAMILY HOMES

"Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind" will open at Epcot. The opening date has been reported as Memorial Day weekend, though Disney has not yet made an official announcement.

These images of "Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind" were published in the Spring 2022 issue of Disney twenty-three magazine. (Copyright: The Walt Disney Company)

These images of "Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind" were published in the Spring 2022 issue of Disney twenty-three magazine. (Copyright: The Walt Disney Company)

Disney Parks takes viewers behind the scenes as the ride is being tested. "Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind" is an omnicoaster - for fans, similar to the omnirider Haunted Mansion, where the guest is pointed toward the show sets. 

The coaster, according to the Disney Parks Blog, is one of the longest fully enclosed coasters in the world. It's labeled "family-friendly" which means it's suitable for most riders. 

