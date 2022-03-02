Disney reveals inside of new 'Guardians of the Galaxy' attraction

A just-released video is the first from inside the much-anticipated new attraction opening at Walt Disney World this summer.

"Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind" will open at Epcot. The opening date has been reported as Memorial Day weekend, though Disney has not yet made an official announcement.

Disney Parks takes viewers behind the scenes as the ride is being tested. "Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind" is an omnicoaster - for fans, similar to the omnirider Haunted Mansion, where the guest is pointed toward the show sets.

The coaster, according to the Disney Parks Blog, is one of the longest fully enclosed coasters in the world. It's labeled "family-friendly" which means it's suitable for most riders.

