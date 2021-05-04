Disney celebrates Star Wars Day with first look at its 'real' lightsaber

In honor of Star Wars Day, Disney is giving the public its first look at a "real", retractable lightsaber that was first teased by Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D'Amaro in April.

Rey can be heard in a 14-second teaser video saying "Light. Darkness. A balance," a reference to the character's quote from The Last Jedi, as the lightsaber is ignited.

The company said in a blog post that the popular weapon will be seen in action beginning in 2022, when guests are transported from the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida to a galaxy far, far away for a two-night experience at the theme park's new Galactic Starcruiser hotel.

"Watching that lightsaber activate right before your eyes will be just one of the countless ways that, from the moment you arrive to the moment you depart, you’ll be plunged into a Star Wars story where your decisions and actions – or even the casual conversations you may have – determine how your personal journey unfolds," Disney says.

Guests will enter into a special launch pod, which will take them through hyperspace to the massive Halcyon starcruiser.

Once aboard, guests will interact with a group of familiar and new characters from the Star Wars world, including "the starcruiser’s strong and charismatic captain, a plucky ship’s mechanic and a galactic superstar who can captivate an entire room with the crook of one jewel-encrusted purple Twi’lek finger."

In addition to a themed dining experience, guests will have the opportunity to "train in the ancient ways of the lightsaber."

The teaser comes as Disney has been hard at work expanding its theme park offerings after being slammed by the coronavirus pandemic. Disney reported a $119 million operating loss for the Parks, Experiences and Products segment in the company's latest quarter, with revenue for the segment decreasing 53% to $3.6 billion, compared to $7.5 billion during the same period a year ago.

In addition to the Galactic Starcruiser hotel, Walt Disney World has two new upcoming Epcot attractions, Remy's Ratatouille Adventure -- based on its animated hit film, "Ratatouille" and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind from the two smash Marvel movies, as well as a nighttime spectacular show, "Harmony".

A Marvel-themed land known as Avengers Campus is also slated to open at Disney's California Adventure on June 4, while Mickey's Runaway Railway will come to Disneyland in 2023. Disneyland re-opened to guests last week after a 13-month long closure.

While no details have been revealed surrounding when and if the new lightsabers will go on sale to the public, guests can currently get their hands on a "regular" lightsaber at the theme park's Star Wars themed land, Galaxy's Edge, for $200.