Real estate in Des Moines, Iowa: What you can get for $1M

There's a lot to do near the "river of monks."

Des Moines sits on the Des Moines river, which is French for the River of Monks. The Iowa city has existed since 1851, when it was originally designed to be a fort. After several coal mines were opened in the area, however, it eventually grew into a thriving area.

The city is home to several major insurance companies, which attracts many professionals. Several tech companies have built data-processing facilities, attracting more jobs.

The state's capital is also home to the first caucuses in the presidential primary cycles, making it an important political center. Many presidential campaigns focus heavily on Des Moines, for this reason – giving the city's residents plenty of opportunities to meet future world leaders.

West Des Moines - $935,000

This four-bedroom, six-bathroom house at 2525 Hickory Ridge Drive sits on a 1.42 acre private plot of land. The 1.5 story house is surrounded by woods and connects with Jordan Creek nature park.

The house comes with a large office perfect for the work-from-home generation, and the living room features a dual fireplace. There's also plenty of space to entertain, with a large dining room offering seating for 12 people. The house also comes a garage large enough for four-to-five cars.

Ankeny - $995,000

This five-bedroom, five-bathroom house sits on a massive 6.4 acre plot of land at 7647 NE Berwick Dr. Anyone pulling up will immediately notice the 24' x 29' attached heated green house.

While the house sits on a large, private plot of land, it's only 16 minutes from downtown Des Moines. It also features geothermal heating and cooling, and has been outfitted with solar heating options.