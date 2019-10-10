Expand / Collapse search
Delta Air Lines

Delta to hire 12,000 employees by 2020

By FOXBusiness
Delta announced it will hire 12,000 employees by next year as it expand its operations.

“We’re hiring pilots, flight attendants, ground staff; we’re hiring in all categories of the company,” the airline’s chief executive officer, Ed Bastian, said in a recent interview. “We’re the process of hiring 6,000 people this year and, at least, a like amount next year.”

Although shares were down Thursday, the company’s third-quarter earnings beat Wall Street estimates and shares are up more than 3 percent on the year.

Bastian said he expects to gain market share as the Atlanta-based company stopped flying the Boeing 737 Max, which was grounded earlier this year following two deadly crashes linked to mechanical issues with the engine. Delta picked up fliers from other carriers.

“I do expect the share gains to be held,” he said.

