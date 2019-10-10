Delta pilots received record overtime while Max crisis hit rivals

The grounding of Boeing's 737 Max jet has led to Delta Air Lines pilots receiving record overtime, even though the carrier doesn't fly the Max, according to a Reuters report.

Continue Reading Below

The surge in overtime shows a split among U.S. carriers. Delta has had to scramble to meet demand while staff at Southwest Airlines and American Airlines are sitting at home collecting basic pay.

It has also strained the airline's labor costs, in part because more flights needed to be added, according to Reuters.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DAL DELTA AIR LINES INC. 53.92 +0.72 +1.35%

According to a unit of the Air Line Pilots Association, Delta pilots filed for record overtime between May and August, double that of the same period a year ago.

Last week, Delta raised its third-quarter growth cost forecast per available seat mile due to a boost in employee wages.

Overall capacity growth is expected to outpace rivals, although the carrier is downplaying the 737 Max grounding as a factor.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The Boeing 737 Max was grounded worldwide in March following two crashes that killed 346 people.