Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Dancer born with one hand makes Radio City Rockettes history

Associated Press
close
Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer discusses his performances on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ and the accompanying charity work.video

Sean Spicer uses ‘Dancing with the Stars’ as a charity platform

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer discusses his performances on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ and the accompanying charity work.

NEW YORK (AP) — A dancer born with one hand is the first person with a visible disability ever hired by New York's famed Radio City Rockettes.

Continue Reading Below

“I don't want to be known as the dancer who has one hand, and not because that's a bad thing," Sydney Mesher, who joined the Rockettes this season, told Newsday. “But because I've worked very hard to be where I am.”

Image 1 of 10

Rockette Sydney Mesher adjusts part of her Wooden Solider costume backstage during a performance of the Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall in New York. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

Mesher, 22, is missing a left hand because of symbrachydactyly, a rare congenital condition.

SECRET SANTAS MAKE A DIFFERENCE WITH GIFTS FROM $100 BILLS TO NEW CARS

The Pace University graduate from Portland, Oregon, was hired by the Rockettes after her fourth audition. She said she has been “mesmerized” by the troupe, which dates to 1925, ever since first seeing them on TV in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Mesher said she started dancing as a child and attended a performing arts high school. In the Radio City Christmas Spectacular, audiences caught up in the show might not notice her missing hand, even where there are minor modifications to the act to accommodate her. In one number where the Rockettes ring a bell in each hand, she rings just one.

Rockettes creative director Karen Keeler called Mesher "an incredibly versatile dancer with a strong work ethic." Keeler said Mesher “is smart and determined, with an eye for detail.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The annual Radio City Christmas Spectacular runs through Jan. 5.