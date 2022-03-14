CVS beefs up internal reporting process after sexual harassment investigation

CVS Health is launching an Office of Workplace Assistance in an effort to beef up its internal reporting process for dealing with sexual harassment claims.

According to a memo to staff obtained and reviewed by FOX Business, the Office of Workplace Assistance will be made up of a senior team that will provide employees with a "separate and independent channel for accessing resources to help navigate challenging situations."

"In keeping with our mission-driven behaviors, we designed the program with the help of outside experts so that it is simple, puts you first, and, above all, inspires trust," CVS Health president and CEO Karen Lynch wrote. "This new offering will supplement but operate independently of existing channels such as the Ethics Line, Advice & Counsel, or talking with a manager."

The office will be led by CVS' labor and employment counsel vice president Kimberly Lawrence. Lawrence will report to CVS chief policy officer and general counsel Tom Moriarty. The Office of Workplace Assistance will be directly overseen by Lynch.

The move comes after the retail pharmacy chain received an anonymous report in late 2021 alleging misconduct by one of its field management employees. Following a thorough investigation conducted with an outside independent firm, the employee was terminated. In addition, other employees have exited the company for "failing to treat allegations with the seriousness" CVS expects.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the first to report the story, the terminated employee was a New Jersey-based regional store manager who was accused of harassing and inappropriately touching at least two female employees. The Journal reports that the other employees who exited the company are senior executives who supervised him, citing sources familiar with the matter.

"We absolutely do not tolerate behavior or actions that are harassing, hostile, abusive or discriminatory," CVS told FOX Business in a statement. "Our commitment to providing a safe, healthy, and respectful working environment for our 300,000 colleagues is stronger than ever. We encourage colleagues to report any incidents – anonymously if they choose – without fear of retaliation. We take complaints seriously, investigate them promptly, and take swift action when warranted."