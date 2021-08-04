Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Coronavirus

CVS notes first-time COVID-19 vaccines are rising after a dip

CVS's revenue went up 11.1%, partially due to an increase in vaccinations

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for August 4

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Stocks in this Article

CVS CVS HEALTH CORP.
$81.62
-2.41 (-2.87%)

Pharmacy giant CVS announced an uptick in COVID-19 vaccinations during the second quarter, which in combination with testing, drove almost one-third in increased revenues in the three months leading up to June 2021, compared to the year prior.

CVS stated in a press release Wednesday that it has seen an increase in vaccinations after a dip. The company said that it has administered 30 million vaccines; 17 million of which were administered in the second quarter.

The press release also states that CVS’s revenue was $72.6 billion, up 11.1% from 65.3 billion in 2020’s second quarter due to the return of pre-pandemic normalcy.

Pharmacy giant CVS announced an uptick in COVID-19 vaccinations during the second quarter, which in combination with testing, drove almost one-third in increased revenues in the three months leading up to June 2021, compared to the year prior. (iStock / iStock)

CVS BOOSTS WAGES AS PROFITS RISE ON COVID-19 VACCINATIONS, TESTS

CVS’s pharmacy claims processed also rose 11.2% on a 30-day equivalent basis in the second quarter, CVS notes that the increase is driven from the increases of net new business, new therapy prescriptions and COVID-19 vaccinations.

The rise in COVID-19 vaccinations accounted for 2.8% on a 30-day equivalent basis of total pharmacy claims alone.

Operating income and adjusted operating income decreased by 0.7%. CVS says that the decrease is partially offset by an increase in prescription and storefront volume, COVID-19 vaccinations, and diagnostic testing.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS  

Growing fears of the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19 as well as growing vaccination mandates, including a mandate of federal employees by President Joe Biden to get vaccinated.

According to White House COVID-⁠19 response coordinator Jeff Zients, COVID-19 vaccines are seeing a positive trend. He cited lower vaccinated states like Louisiana seeing a 302% increase in newly vaccinated people — Mississippi rose 250%, along with Alabama at 215%, and Arkansas increasing to 206%.

Fox News' Kayla Rivas contributed to this article