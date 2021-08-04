CVS notes first-time COVID-19 vaccines are rising after a dip

Stocks in this Article CVS CVS HEALTH CORP. $81.62 -2.41 (-2.87%)

Pharmacy giant CVS announced an uptick in COVID-19 vaccinations during the second quarter, which in combination with testing, drove almost one-third in increased revenues in the three months leading up to June 2021, compared to the year prior.

CVS stated in a press release Wednesday that it has seen an increase in vaccinations after a dip. The company said that it has administered 30 million vaccines; 17 million of which were administered in the second quarter.

The press release also states that CVS’s revenue was $72.6 billion, up 11.1% from 65.3 billion in 2020’s second quarter due to the return of pre-pandemic normalcy.

CVS’s pharmacy claims processed also rose 11.2% on a 30-day equivalent basis in the second quarter, CVS notes that the increase is driven from the increases of net new business, new therapy prescriptions and COVID-19 vaccinations.

The rise in COVID-19 vaccinations accounted for 2.8% on a 30-day equivalent basis of total pharmacy claims alone.

Operating income and adjusted operating income decreased by 0.7%. CVS says that the decrease is partially offset by an increase in prescription and storefront volume, COVID-19 vaccinations, and diagnostic testing.

Growing fears of the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19 as well as growing vaccination mandates, including a mandate of federal employees by President Joe Biden to get vaccinated.

According to White House COVID-⁠19 response coordinator Jeff Zients, COVID-19 vaccines are seeing a positive trend. He cited lower vaccinated states like Louisiana seeing a 302% increase in newly vaccinated people — Mississippi rose 250%, along with Alabama at 215%, and Arkansas increasing to 206%.

