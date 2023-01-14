Cruise ship forced to divert after finding 17 Cuban migrants in small raft

Royal Caribbean's Liberty of the Seas cruise ship rescued 17 Cuban migrants Saturday who were spotted in a makeshift boat.

After seeing the boat adrift and in need of assistance while en route to the Bahamas, the Royal Caribbean ship launched a successful rescue operation and brought all 17 passengers aboard.

CARNIVAL, CELEBRITY CRUISES RESCUE DOZENS OF MIGRANTS DRIFTING IN SMALL BOATS OFF FLORIDA, VIDEO SHOWS

The cruise ship's medical team provided care for the Cuban nationals pulled from the boat.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % RCL ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP 63.47 +1.03 +1.66%

A passenger aboard the Liberty of the Seas spoke with Fox News Digital about the incident. The passenger also provided images of the rescue, but requested to keep their identity private.

ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISE SHIP SAVES 22 CUBANS FLOATING ON RAFT AS PASSENGERS CHEER: REPORT

The Liberty of the Seas was reportedly forced to forgo a planned stop on its cruise route in order to deliver the migrants to the U.S. Coast Guard.

"While enroute to The Bahamas, Liberty of the Seas encountered a small vessel adrift and in need of assistance," Royal Caribbean said in a statement to Fox News.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The company continued, "The ship's crew immediately launched a rescue operation, safely bringing 17 people onboard. The crew is actively giving them medical attention, and working with the United States Coast Guard."