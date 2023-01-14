Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Travel

Cruise ship forced to divert after finding 17 Cuban migrants in small raft

Royal Caribbean diverted from its original route to deliver Cuban nationals to US Coast Guard

close
Crew members aboard Celebrity Beyond rescued 19 migrants from a crowded boat Monday off the coast of Florida. (Captain Kate McCue) video

Celebrity Beyond cruise ship rescues 19 migrants floating at sea in small boat off Florida

Crew members aboard Celebrity Beyond rescued 19 migrants from a crowded boat Monday off the coast of Florida. (Captain Kate McCue)

Royal Caribbean's Liberty of the Seas cruise ship rescued 17 Cuban migrants Saturday who were spotted in a makeshift boat. 

After seeing the boat adrift and in need of assistance while en route to the Bahamas, the Royal Caribbean ship launched a successful rescue operation and brought all 17 passengers aboard.

CARNIVAL, CELEBRITY CRUISES RESCUE DOZENS OF MIGRANTS DRIFTING IN SMALL BOATS OFF FLORIDA, VIDEO SHOWS

Royal Caribbean cruise ship rescues Cuban migrants

Photos from onboard Royal Caribbean's Liberty of the Seas cruise ship show the rescue of 17 Cuban migrants, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (Fox News / Fox News)

The cruise ship's medical team provided care for the Cuban nationals pulled from the boat.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
RCL ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP 63.47 +1.03 +1.66%

A passenger aboard the Liberty of the Seas spoke with Fox News Digital about the incident. The passenger also provided images of the rescue, but requested to keep their identity private. 

ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISE SHIP SAVES 22 CUBANS FLOATING ON RAFT AS PASSENGERS CHEER: REPORT

Royal Caribbean cruise ship rescues Cuban migrants

Photos from onboard Royal Caribbean's Liberty of the Seas cruise ship show the rescue of 17 Cuban migrants, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (Fox News / Fox News)

The Liberty of the Seas was reportedly forced to forgo a planned stop on its cruise route in order to deliver the migrants to the U.S. Coast Guard.

"While enroute to The Bahamas, Liberty of the Seas encountered a small vessel adrift and in need of assistance," Royal Caribbean said in a statement to Fox News. 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS    

Royal Caribbean cruise ship rescues Cuban migrants

Photos from onboard Royal Caribbean's Liberty of the Seas cruise ship show the rescue of 17 Cuban migrants, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (Fox News / Fox News)

The company continued, "The ship's crew immediately launched a rescue operation, safely bringing 17 people onboard. The crew is actively giving them medical attention, and working with the United States Coast Guard." 