Costco offers cheaper alternative to Starbucks' bacon and gouda breakfast sandwich

Costco is offering a cheaper alternative to Starbucks' roughly $5 bacon and gouda breakfast sandwich.

For around $12.50, Costco shoppers can have breakfast covered for eight days in a row with a frozen pack of bacon, gouda, and egg sandwiches on ciabatta rolls.

At that price, it’s roughly $1.60 per sandwich – which is significantly less than the $5 a Starbucks patron would spend on the coffee giant’s breakfast sandwich.

The independent Instagram account, Costco Hot Finds, which features products from the company, says the sandwiches are best cooked at around 335 degrees for six minutes – while flipping the ciabatta roll for the last two.

Costco's members can find these breakfast sandwiches in the store’s frozen food aisle or request Item Number 1584153 for the stores that don’t have them.