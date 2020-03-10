Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Airplanes

Coronavirus fears divert United flight over passenger sneezing

Heightened coronavirus fears may have contributed to the passenger's outburst

Associated Press
close
With the current flu season and the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, frequent flyers may be feeling especially nervous about getting sick during their travels. Here's how you can take matters into your own hands by thoroughly disinfecting your airplane seat.video

How are plane seats disinfected?

With the current flu season and the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, frequent flyers may be feeling especially nervous about getting sick during their travels. Here's how you can take matters into your own hands by thoroughly disinfecting your airplane seat.

A commercial flight from Colorado ski country to Newark, New Jersey, made an unscheduled stop in Denver after several passengers became disruptive because they were seated next to someone who they thought was sick, officials said.

Continue Reading Below

WORRIED ABOUT CORONAVIRUS? DR. OZ REVEALS 'SURVIVAL GUIDE' FOR PROTECTING YOURSELF

Sunday's diversion of the United Airlines flight to Newark International Airport illustrates growing concerns over the coronavirus outbreak that has infected more than 500 people in the U.S. and 100,000 people worldwide.

A small group of passengers became disruptive on Flight 1562 after they were seated next to someone who was sneezing and coughing, United Airlines officials told Denver media.

BOEING SHARES PLUNGE AS FAA REJECTS PROPOSAL ON MAX WIRING

The passengers failed to follow crew members' instructions, forcing the diversion to Denver, where the plane was met by police and the disruptive passengers removed, KUSA-TV reported.

Denver police officials said three people were upset about a sick person on the plane.

A United Airlines plane being serviced on the tarmac of Narita Airport. After its merger with Continental in 2010, United has become the world's largest airline.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

United Airlines officials told KCNC-TV that the passenger they thought was sick was actually suffering from allergies. The person was screened on the plane, did not have a fever and was allowed to continue on the flight.

Airline officials did not immediately return a call and an email on Monday for additional details. The flight originated at Eagle County Airport.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

KCNC-TV reported the FBI is investigating, but it is not clear whether any charges will be filed.