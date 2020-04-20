Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus

Coronavirus travel restrictions at US borders extended 30 days

Commercial traffic continues over both borders

Associated Press
WASHINGTON -- The U.S. borders with Mexico and Canada will be closed to non-essential travel for at least another month.

Acting Secretary Chad Wolf of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced that the three nations have agreed to extend restrictions initially imposed in March that are aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

Wolf says the restrictions would be extended for 30 more days. Canada announced the agreement between Ottawa and Washington on Friday.

VIRUS SHUTDOWN THREATENS POPULAR US TRAVEL DESTINATION

Commercial traffic continues over both borders.

Vehicles enter the United States as a minivan drives to Canada in the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel in Detroit, March 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

In addition, citizens of all three nations are not being turned away if they are trying to return home. But it does mean a further ban on trips for tourism, shopping and recreation as well as any other activities deemed "non-essential."

