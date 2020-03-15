Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Starbucks

Coronavirus pushes Starbucks to close some stores, change to a 'to-go' model

'The situation with COVID-19 is extremely dynamic,' coffee chain exec says

By FOXBusiness
close
Fox News' Dan Springer reports on booming business in grocery stores while restaurants are struggling amid coronavirus precaution.video

Coronavirus spikes grocery store business, sinks restaurant traffic

Fox News' Dan Springer reports on booming business in grocery stores while restaurants are struggling amid coronavirus precaution.

Starbucks announced Sunday it will temporarily close some stores and change all locations in the U.S. and Canada to a “to-go” model in an effort to combat the spreading of the new coronavirus.

Continue Reading Below

“As we all know, the situation with COVID-19 is extremely dynamic and we will continue to review the facts and science and make the proactive decisions necessary to protect our partners, customers and communities,” Rossann Williams, executive vice president and president, U.S. company-operated business and Canada, wrote in a letter to U.S. partners.

Company-owned stores in high-social gathering areas like malls and university campuses are subject to temporary closures, as are locations in communities that have a high number of people infected with the virus. Stores in areas with high clusters of the virus – such as New York and Seattle – are also subject to reduced operating hours, Starbucks said.

The world’s biggest coffee chain said customers will still be able to walk up and order at store counters, through the Starbucks app, at the drive-thru or via delivery service. It is also pausing the use of all seating in café and patio areas.

“Every community’s needs are incredibly different,” Williams wrote. “We want to make sure we play a constructive role by taking responsible actions, in partnership with the CDC and local public health authorities, so we can continue to do what’s right for our partners and customers.”