Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Food and Drinks

Why coronavirus, disasters prompt shoppers to stock up on canned meat like SPAM

SPAM is believed to outlast many canned fruits and vegetables

By FOXBusiness
close
McDonald's has closed all its dining rooms and will only allow take-out or drive-thru orders due to the coronavirus. FOX Business' Grady Trimble with more. video

McDonald's closes US dining rooms

McDonald's has closed all its dining rooms and will only allow take-out or drive-thru orders due to the coronavirus. FOX Business' Grady Trimble with more.

Canned meat like SPAM is a favorite of preppers because it can last for years, making it a staple for shoppers stocking up in cases of events like natural disasters — or the coronavirus pandemic.

Continue Reading Below

"SPAM and Vienna sausages last a very long time," Texas resident and extreme prepper Jesse Colombo told FOX Business. "The idea is they last indefinitely, and there are very few other fat sources that have as long of a shelf life. ... You need fats in your diet."

THE DOS AND DON'TS OF CORONAVIRUS STOCKPILING

Colombo, an economic analyst, has been stockpiling supplies since the 2008 financial crisis and estimates he has enough food to last for two-and-a-half years.

"Most people underestimate how much [food] they'd really need," Colombo said. "It frustrates me when people say they want to prep and just buy an extra bag of rice."

"I cleaned Walmart out of Vienna sausages and got some strange looks," Texas-based prepper Jesse Colombo said. Credit: Jesse Colombo

SPAM is believed to outlast many canned fruits and vegetables, and a rising number of people worldwide were searching for "SPAM recipes" and similar phrases on Google Tuesday.

"We understand the important role we play in feeding consumers and our entire team is working closely with our customers and suppliers to ensure a steady supply of all our products," a spokesman for Hormel Foods, which makes SPAM, told FOX Business.

Shoppers stock up on canned items at WinCo Foods Friday, March 13, 2020 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

SPAM is readily available in bulk online. A "Large Spam Lovers Sampler" is available on Amazon for $79.99.

SPAM originated in 1937 and "helped fill a huge need for inexpensive meat products" during the Great Depression, according to Hormel's website. SPAM is made of ground-up pork and ham that is cooked in the can before being sold.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE