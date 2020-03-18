Coronavirus school closings spark restaurants to offer deals for kids

With many elementary, middle school, and high school students at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, many restaurant chains across the country trying to find ways to help families in need during this time. Some students rely on the school system as their means for a least one meal a day.

Many school districts have arranged for school breakfast and lunches to be picked up during normal serving hours at the schools, several restaurants are also pitching in to serve discounted or free kids meals.

Most restaurants during this time are offering discounted or free delivery via their app on food delivery apps such as Postmates and Uber Eats. Below is a list of five restaurant chains offering discounted/or free meals to kids:

1. Burger King

Starting March 20 through April 6, Burger King is offering two free kids meals with any purchase through the Burger King app. They are also offering free delivery via its mobile app on orders of $10 or more.

2. Wings Over

Wings Over is now offering free kids meals to any child K-12. The meal is available at specific locations every day of the week with no purchase necessary.

3. Moe’s Southwest Grill

Beginning March 21st through April 10, Moe’s Southwest Grill will offer a free kids entrée with the purchase of any adult entrée. Kids can choose a burrito, burrito bowl, quesadilla, or taco. Moe’s is also offering free delivery on food delivery apps or orders placed on its website over $10 or more through April 10. They will still have its Moe Monday deal (burritos starting at $5.99) which will last all week through March 20.

4. Piada Italian Street Food

Piada is offering free to-go lunches for kids and through April 3rd, students may order a kids pasta with sauce, cheese, and a fountain drink free of charge Monday through Friday between 10:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. The free lunch is one per customer and kids have to be present in order to get the free lunch. It is only valid for to-go orders.

5. Joella’s Hot Chicken

Joella’s Hot Chicken stores will offer free kids meals Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The deal is valid for kids 10 and under, no purchase necessary. This promotion runs concurrently with other Joella’s initiatives including free delivery with DoorDash March 17-31, contactless delivery, and new, chain-wide operating hours (11 a.m. to 9 p.m.).

