Hormel giving away free bacon-scented face masks
Bacon lovers have the chance to win free, limited-edition package until Oct. 28
Hormel Foods has created a coronavirus face mask that may just be every bacon lover's dream.
On Wednesday, the company, known for its Black Label bacon, unveiled a face mask dubbed "Breathable Bacon."
Until Oct. 28, bacon lovers can test out the limited-edition package for free by entering for a chance to win on Breathablebacon.com.
The mask is made of two-ply multifiber cloth that helps to keep the bacon scent throughout its entire use.
For every entry, Hormel Foods pledged to donate a meal to Feeding America -- up to 10,000 meals -- in the fight for hunger relief.
Fans are encouraged to share pictures of their Breathable Bacon face mask on social media using #BreathableBacon.