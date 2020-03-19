Hollywood hotel selling famed wallpaper to benefit staff hurt by coronavirus

A West Hollywood landmark is doing its part to help its staff impacted by the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

Sunset Tower Hotel is selling its famed gold metallic bathroom wallpaper for $1,000 a pop to raise money for the Tower Bar restaurant and kitchen staff members impacted by the "Covid-19 shutdown," the hotel posted on Instagram Wednesday.

Governors and mayors across the nation have closed restaurants, bars and schools as the illness continues to take a foothold. The hotel, which has seen its fair share of A-list celebrities, is among the extensive list of businesses that have fallen victim to the pandemic.

"Our friend and legendary artist Donald Robertson created this Sunset Tower inspired wallpaper print exclusively for the hotel, and it can now be yours for a $1k donation, Sunset Tower Hotel wrote on its donation page.

Celebrities such as Antoni Porowski from Netflix's series "Queer Eye" can be seen posing in front of the one-of-a-kind art made exclusively for the hotel by Donald Roberston.

Roberston is credited for starting the fundraiser with help from Jeffrey Klein of JK Hotel Group.

"You'll be as gorgeous on the inside as you are on the outside!" Roberston said on the hotel's Instagram account.

This purchase is for the digital print only, which is usually a $5,000 value. However, the physical wallpaper can be purchased and produced based on measurements for an additional cost.

Sunset Tower Hotel is still open for overnight guests, according to PageSix.

To date, there are more than 222,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide and more than 9,100 people have died in the outbreak, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

