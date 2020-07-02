Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus-hit JetBlue could furlough in-flight crew, support center staff: Memo

COVID-19 outbreak has hit travel hard

JetBlue CEO: Coronavirus safety measures include blocking middle seat on flights

JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes discusses making flights safe for passengers amid coronavirus and protecting crew member jobs and demand for travel.

JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU.O) could furlough some in-flight crew and support center staff, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday, as air travel demand remains weak.

Airlines have been hit hard due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with U.S. carriers including American Airlines (AAL.O), the largest, warning of furloughs in October, when the government payroll aid program for airlines expires.

BOEING KEPT FAA IN THE DARK ON KEY 737 MAX DESIGN CHANGES -US IG REPORT

The U.S. aviation sector received a $32-billion bailout to cover their payrolls under the CARES Act that prohibits airlines from forcing involuntary furloughs before October.

AMERICAN AIRLINES WARNS IT'S OVERSTAFFED BY ABOUT 8,000 FLIGHT ATTENDANTS

“It continues to be very difficult to predict travel demand, making it equally hard to plan our staffing,” JetBlue said in the memo.

“The uncertainty of the industry’s recovery and the changing landscape around us means we have to be ready for anything.”

JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes discusses new safety measures on his company’s flights, low trip prices and how the coronavirus is impacting his industry. Video

JetBlue Airways and a labor union representing pilots, the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), had reached an agreement on Wednesday to avoid involuntary furloughs until May 1, 2021.