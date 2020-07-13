Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Coronavirus

Coronavirus cancels Chicago Marathon

More marathons are being scrapped in 2020.

close
National Economic Council Advisor Larry Kudlow on the potential contents of a second coronavirus stimulus package.video

Kudlow: What's inside the coronavirus stimulus 'grab bag'

National Economic Council Advisor Larry Kudlow on the potential contents of a second coronavirus stimulus package.

The Bank of America Chicago Marathon has been cancelled due to health concerns for runners, spectators, volunteers and others during the coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced Monday.

Continue Reading Below

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
BACBANK OF AMERICA CORP.24.19+0.17+0.71%

Marathon organizers and city officials cited the challenge of staging the large-scale Oct. 11 event while COVID-19 endures. As of Sunday, Chicago's health department reported 55,184 confirmed cases of the virus and 2,682 deaths due to complications from COVID-19.

CORONAVIRUS CANCELS IVY LEAGUE SPORTS FOR REST OF YEAR

Chicago's event typically draws about 45,000 runners and wheelchair athletes, and more than one million spectators.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"The Chicago Marathon is our city's beloved annual celebration of more than 45,000 runners, as well as tens of thousands of volunteers, spectators and city residents, all of whom come together race weekend as one community here in our city," Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a news release.

CORONAVIRUS PHASE 4 STIMULUS BILL COMING, HERE'S WHAT'S ON THE TABLE

"Like all Chicagoans, I'm personally disappointed that this year's event won't take place as originally planned, however, we look forward to welcoming all runners and their cheering squads once again when the Chicago Marathon returns to our city in full force for another very exciting race," she added.

New York City Marathon in New York.
AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File

The New York City Marathon that was scheduled for Nov. 1 also has been cancelled. The Boston Marathon was scheduled for April 20 and then put off until Sept. 14 before it was canceled.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS