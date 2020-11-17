This new restaurant's coronavirus plan is 'unlike' anything ever seen, Bar Rescue star says

Taffer's Tavern, owned by "Bar Rescue" star Jon Taffer, opened in Georgia amid the coronavirus pandemic with state-of-the-art health and safety protocols.

"We're pretty excited," Taffer told Stuart Varney while giving a first look at the new restaurant, which he promised has a "kitchen of the future."

"You've never seen any kitchen like this or cooking preparation like this," he told "Varney & Co."

Taffer's Tavern, a "labor of love" two years in the making, is following local and state guidelines for the COVID-19 pandemic for opening, but the safety protocols go above and beyond what typical restaurants are currently doing.

"We've limited reservations to be responsible, COVID responsibility. All of our staff has implemented a level of procedures unlike seen in the industry," Taffer said.

"We have a machine," he explained. "You wash your hands and you put your hands under the machine and it gives you a red light or a green light. If there's any bacterial or viral content on your hand, you're sent back to wash a second time ... if they get a green light, they're allowed to go back to work."

He also said the restaurant has a system to freeze glassware to kill viral and bacterial content before serving drinks.

"So we've gone the extra mile of doing it really special and it's paying off for us," Taffer said.

