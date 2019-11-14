Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Cars

Consumer Reports: These cars will be the most and least reliable in 2020

FOXBusiness
close
More and more people are living in their cars, especially in California. FOX Business’ Cheryl Casone with more.video

High living costs have more Americans living in their cars: Report

More and more people are living in their cars, especially in California. FOX Business’ Cheryl Casone with more.

In the market for a car? You may want to start here.

Continue Reading Below

Consumer Reports unveiled its annual auto reliability rankings on Thursday. Each year, the magazine surveys its sprawling subscriber base to predict which models will be most dependable.

While newly redesigned models have the latest safety and fuel-economy technology, they also come with glitches that frustrate owners.

Japanese brands Lexus, Mazda and Toyota led the reliability rankings, followed by Porsche and Genesis.

General Motors’ Cadillac was the least reliable of 30 brands, followed by Alfa Romeo, Acura, Volkswagen and Jeep.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Buyers have long turned to the lists for insight, and the rankings are closely watched within the industry.

The 10 most reliable cars of 2020

  • Mazda MX-5 Miata 
  • Toyota Prius Prime
  • Toyota Prius
  • Lexus GX
  • Hyundai Kona
  • Mazda CX-3
  • Lexus NX
  • Toyota 4Runner
  • Mazda CX-9
  • Lexus GS

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The 10 least-reliable cars of 2020

  • Chevrolet Colorado
  • Chevrolet Camaro
  • Jeep Wrangler
  • Alfa Romeo Giulia 
  • Volkswagen Atlas
  • Volkswagen Tiguan
  • Acura MDX
  • Tesla Model X
  • Chrysler Pacifica
  • Chevrolet Traverse

The Associated Press contributed to this article.