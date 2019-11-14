Consumer Reports: These cars will be the most and least reliable in 2020
In the market for a car? You may want to start here.
Consumer Reports unveiled its annual auto reliability rankings on Thursday. Each year, the magazine surveys its sprawling subscriber base to predict which models will be most dependable.
While newly redesigned models have the latest safety and fuel-economy technology, they also come with glitches that frustrate owners.
Japanese brands Lexus, Mazda and Toyota led the reliability rankings, followed by Porsche and Genesis.
General Motors’ Cadillac was the least reliable of 30 brands, followed by Alfa Romeo, Acura, Volkswagen and Jeep.
Buyers have long turned to the lists for insight, and the rankings are closely watched within the industry.
The 10 most reliable cars of 2020
- Mazda MX-5 Miata
- Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Prius
- Lexus GX
- Hyundai Kona
- Mazda CX-3
- Lexus NX
- Toyota 4Runner
- Mazda CX-9
- Lexus GS
The 10 least-reliable cars of 2020
- Chevrolet Colorado
- Chevrolet Camaro
- Jeep Wrangler
- Alfa Romeo Giulia
- Volkswagen Atlas
- Volkswagen Tiguan
- Acura MDX
- Tesla Model X
- Chrysler Pacifica
- Chevrolet Traverse
The Associated Press contributed to this article.