Consumer Reports: These cars will be the most and least reliable in 2020

Consumer Reports unveiled its annual auto reliability rankings on Thursday. Each year, the magazine surveys its sprawling subscriber base to predict which models will be most dependable.

While newly redesigned models have the latest safety and fuel-economy technology, they also come with glitches that frustrate owners.

Japanese brands Lexus, Mazda and Toyota led the reliability rankings, followed by Porsche and Genesis.

General Motors’ Cadillac was the least reliable of 30 brands, followed by Alfa Romeo, Acura, Volkswagen and Jeep.

Buyers have long turned to the lists for insight, and the rankings are closely watched within the industry.

The 10 most reliable cars of 2020

Mazda MX-5 Miata

Toyota Prius Prime

Toyota Prius

Lexus GX

Hyundai Kona

Mazda CX-3

Lexus NX

Toyota 4Runner

Mazda CX-9

Lexus GS

The 10 least-reliable cars of 2020

Chevrolet Colorado

Chevrolet Camaro

Jeep Wrangler

Alfa Romeo Giulia

Volkswagen Atlas

Volkswagen Tiguan

Acura MDX

Tesla Model X

Chrysler Pacifica

Chevrolet Traverse

The Associated Press contributed to this article.