Connecticut pauses Phase 3 coronavirus reopening, keeping bars closed

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said the state will "take a pause" in its Phase 3 reopening amid a spike in coronavirus cases across the country.

During a press conference Monday, Lamont said he was "erring on the side of caution" as states across the nation grapple with a new surge in positive cases of COVID-19 after having reopened.

Connecticut's third phase would have included the reopening of bars — indoor and outdoor — and expanded the number of people allowed to gather for outdoor events.

"I'm just looking around the rest of the country," Lamont said. "I see Texas, Florida, Southern California, all closing down bars, and I'm learning from that."

Lamont announced this week, though, that bars would remain closed, without offering a target reopening date. At this point, bars with indoor spaces are estimated to open by late July or later, and bars with outdoor spaces are able to open if they are serving food — otherwise, they must remain closed until late July or later.

"If we learned one thing, it's how much safer it is outdoors than indoors," Lamont said. "We have a lot of work to do and thankfully Connecticut is doing it right in a very thoughtful way."

Lamont's move comes after New York City also took a "pause" in its Phase 3 reopening, by requiring restaurants to remain closed for indoor dining — decisions that were made after states like California, Texas, Florida and other Southern states saw a surge in positive coronavirus cases.

As of Monday, Connecticut reported nearly 47,000 positive cases of COVID-19.

