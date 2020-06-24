Coronavirus spike would risk economic recovery: Connecticut governor

A spike in coronavirus cases would risk Connecticut's economic recovery, Gov. Ned Lamont said on FOX Business Network Wednesday.

The statement came after Connecticut, New York and New Jersey, issued an advisory for travelers from high-risk states.

“Our region — New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts — has been following the protocols, social distancing,” he said. “Our numbers are way down, less than 2 percent positivity,” he explained, calling the state’s low rate of positive cases a vital number.

The joint travel advisory announced Monday will require visitors from states with high COVID-19 infection rates, north of 10 percent, to quarantine for 14 days upon arriving, starting Thursday.

“What would risk the economic recovery would be if we allowed a spike to happen,” Lamont said. “We want to be very careful about people coming in from very highly affected areas or at least have them take a test or quarantine before hanging out here.”

Lamont told FOX Business Network that Connecticut will notify people of the new rules at “every single airport throughout our region,” as well as alerting hotels and AirBnb rentals.

The announcement was a factor in stock market gyrations Wednesday morning. U.S. equities tumbled to their worst session of the month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 710 points or 2.7 percent, the S&P 500 fell 2.59 percent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.19 percent.

Connecticut has around 45,899 COVID-19 cases, which have resulted in 4,277 deaths.

