Chuck E. Cheese wants you to eat your pizza — then play with the box

Chuck E. Cheese wants you to play with your food — or at least the box it came in.

The family entertainment center and restaurant chain announced a pizza delivery box that turns into an at-home version of its classic Alley Roller game. The do-it-yourself box comes with any medium or large pizza delivery and even includes three game balls.

The game will be available from more than 500 Chuck E. Cheese locations through Grubhub, DoorDash and UberEats, the company said in a press statement.

This is the latest move from Chuck E. Cheese, which debuted “All You Can Play” in 2018, offering guests the option to purchase time instead of play points or tokens.

The company’s parent, CEC Entertainment Inc., recently agreed to merge with a publicly-traded acquisition company, Leo Holdings Corp., to create a new publicly-traded company with an initial enterprise value at $1.4 billion.

