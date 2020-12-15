Tuesday marks major Christmas shipping deadline

Christmas is almost here.

Continue Reading Below

What's arriving even sooner, though, are those vital shipping deadlines to get gifts on time before the big day.

And Tuesday is one of them.

Dec. 15 marks the last day shoppers can mail gifts by regular ground shipping through FedEx, UPS and U.S. Postal Service.

2020 CHRISTMAS SHIPPING DEADLINES: HERE'S WHEN YOU NEED TO MAIL GIFTS

The pressure to deliver holiday gifts on time has increased exponentially for retailers and carriers as the coronavirus pandemic has more people shopping online and requiring delivery services in order to receive their items.

However, to make sure people stay ahead, major carriers and even some retailers have provided recommended send-by dates for expected delivery before Dec. 25.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The next major deadline inching up is Walmart's. The retailer announced that Dec. 19 at 2 p.m. local time is the deadline for free two-day shipping on eligible items.

Even though some deadlines have already passed, there are still plenty of other opportunities to ship out packages for arrival by Dec. 25.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

For Walmart, the next deadline is Dec. 21 for free next-day delivery. For in-store pickup at Walmart, orders must be placed by Dec. 23 at 4 p.m. local time for pickup on Dec. 24.

Meanwhile, FedEx and UPS, and USPS have a slew of delivery deadlines next week.