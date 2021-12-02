Chipotle releases real-life cilantro soap after joking about it earlier this year

Cilantro may taste like soap to some people, but now there’s a soap that’s made from the actual herb.

On Thursday, Chipotle released Cilantro Soap, which fans can buy on the Chipotle Goods merchandise website.

Chipotle decided to create the real-life soap after the restaurant chain posted a picture of a fake Cilantro Soap package on Instagram in August this year.

The picture was one of several social media posts the restaurant chain has posted in recent years referencing the controversial herb, which is an ingredient in Chipotle’s brown and white rice options as well as other menu items.

According to Britannica, cilantro tastes like soap for a small percentage of the population, which is caused by genetics.

"Our Cilantro Soap plays into a larger trend of turning digital moments into real life experiences," Chris Brandt, Chipotle’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement. "Every Chipotle fan, regardless of which side of the great cilantro debate they're on, can appreciate this fan-inspired gift."

According to the Chipotle Goods website, the company’s new Cilantro Soap – which comes in a 4-ounce bar – costs only $8 and is made with saponified organic oils, including olive, coconut, flaxseed and shea, as well as coriander essential oil and chlorella powder.

Aside from the Cilantro Soap, Chipotle also launched other new merch on Thursday, including new apparel in its Avocado Dye Line as well as new "Dad Hats" and beanies.

