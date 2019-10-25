Chipotle launches TikTok costume contest with Boorito deal

Chipotle is getting into the Halloween spirit with the return of the Boorito, but this year the popular Mexican fast food franchise is taking it to the next level thanks to some savvy social media promotional efforts.

The Boorito is the brand's annual Halloween celebration, where customers who are in costume can get a burrito, bowl, salad or tacos for only $4 at all Chipotle locations in the United States from 3 p.m. to close, according to a company press release.

But this year, Chipotle is incorporating social media into their Halloween festivities as they launch their Boorito TikTok Transformation contest. Users of the TikTok app can post videos of their transformation from pre-costume to post-costume.

Using the hashtags #Boorito and #Contest, the top five submissions that receive the most likes will win free burritos for a year, with popular TikTok content creators including the likes of Zach King and Brittany Broski set to participate in Chipotle’s Halloween costume transformation contest.

"Our customers have been showing up in costume to celebrate with us for years," said Chris Brandt, chief marketing officer of chipotle. "We know that TikTok users are highly inspired and creative, so we're excited to see these Halloween transformations come to life digitally."

Chipotle’s TikTok #Boorito Transformation Contest begins at 1:00 a.m. on Oct. 26 and ends 1:00 a.m. on Nov. 1. The contest is open to residents of the 48 contiguous United States, but excludes Alaska and Hawaii, the District of Columbia, and Canada, with the exception of the Province of Quebec.

Rising avocado costs and wage inflation have forced the company to raise menu prices 4.5 percent across the board earlier this year. The Boorito cost $3 in 2017 and was increased to $4 beginning last year.

