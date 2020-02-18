USA Hockey stars eat Chipotle: Here are their favorite meals

Chipotle Mexican Grill is offering a buy-one-get-one deal on entrées and kid’s meals with a “Wear Your Hockey Jersey” program that is taking place in stores on Friday. The promotion is launching during the 13th annual Hockey Week Across America and will be extended to customers who wear their hockey jerseys.

The limited-time promotion also coincides with the 40th anniversary of the "Miracle on Ice" – the historic moment when the U.S. hockey team defeated the Soviet Union at the 1980 Winter Olympics.

"Hockey is more than just a sport, it's a way of life. At Chipotle, we share that same level of passion when it comes to our fresh ingredients and classic cooking techniques," said Chris Brandt, a chief marketing officer at Chipotle.

As an official sponsor of USA Hockey, Chipotle is teaming up with four professional players to promote this program. The quick-service chain is releasing the go-to orders for these athletes digitally, so fans will be able to find out what Charlie McAvoy, Hilary Knight, Jack Hughes and Kendall Coyne Schofield eat when they download the Chipotle app or visit the website.

The digital exclusive will disappear after Feb. 23.

"By sponsoring USA Hockey and putting the go-to orders of some of the most exciting players in the sport on our app, we're excited to give the hockey community authentic ways to enjoy our real food just like the pros," Brandt said via press release regarding Chipotle’s partnership with the pro hockey organization.

Chipotle provided a teaser of the four menu recommendations from the hockey players it is partnering with.

Charlie McAvoy Bowl: White rice, black beans, chicken, fresh tomato salsa, tomatillo green-chili salsa, cheese, lettuce and guacamole.

Hilary Knight Burrito: Fajita veggies, brown rice, pinto beans, tomatillo green-chili salsa, cheese and guacamole.

Jack Hughes Bowl: Brown rice, steak, black beans, cheese, lettuce and vinaigrette.

Kendall Coyne Schofield Bowl: White rice, chicken, fresh tomato salsa, sour cream, lettuce and guacamole.

For customers that don’t own hockey jerseys or are just not fans of the sport, Chipotle is offering 10 points for every $1 spent at its restaurant through the company’s rewards program. Every 1,250 points earned results in a free entrée at Chipotle.

