Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

China

China claims new coronavirus cases shockingly drop off to only 394

China says the number the of new virus cases rose by just 394 from the previous day, with a rise in the death of 114.

Associated Press
close
South China Morning Post executive Chung-Yan Chow argues things look to be moving in a positive direction in China with regard to coronavirus and most cases of the disease are confined to Wuhan, but the virus has had a significant impact on the Chinese economy. video

Coronavirus economic impact on China has been huge: Chinese journalist

South China Morning Post executive Chung-Yan Chow argues things look to be moving in a positive direction in China with regard to coronavirus and most cases of the disease are confined to Wuhan, but the virus has had a significant impact on the Chinese economy.

BEIJING (AP) — China says the number the of new virus cases rose by just 394 from the previous day, with a rise in the death of 114.

Continue Reading Below

DOCTOR ON CORONAVIRUS-STRICKEN CRUISE SHIP MAKES ALARMING CLAIM ABOUT CONTAGION

The new figures Thursday followed an effort in the epicenter of the outbreak, the city of Wuhan, to go door-to-door to find every infected person. Most of the tens of thousands of cases have been in Hubei province, where Wuhan is the capital.

The new daily figure is a notable drop from the 1,749 cases recorded the previous day.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE