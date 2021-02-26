Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A experiences US credit card system outage

Chick-fil-A was unable to process any credit or debit card transactions during outage

close
Chick-fil-A ambassador Trudy Cathy White discusses her mother’s influence on the brand and the spirit of the food chain. video

An inside look at Chick-fil-A’s business empire

Chick-fil-A ambassador Trudy Cathy White discusses her mother’s influence on the brand and the spirit of the food chain.

Chick-fil-A experienced a nationwide outage of its credit card system, according to an update on its Facebook page.

The issue stemmed from an outage at the fast-food restaurant's third-party vendor and lasted for about an hour before it was resolved. Chick-fil-A was unable to process any credit or debit card transactions during the outage, and the processing of mobile transactions through the company's app was also limited.

"We apologize for the inconvenience, but, for the moment, we are only accepting cash payments. This issue is affecting Chick-fil-A stores nationwide," a notice posted on a Frisco, Texas, restaurant's Facebook page said.