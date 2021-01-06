Chick-fil-A plans to open second-ever location in Montana

Chick-fil-A is spreading its wings with plans to expand in Montana.

The chicken-centric chain is reportedly working to open a second location in the Treasure State with a new restaurant in Billings. A developer has filed a request for zoning clarification on 1.4 acres near Marketplace Street and 24th Street West to build a new Chick-fil-A, The Billings Gazette reported on Monday.

When reached for comment, a spokesperson for Chick-fil-A stayed mum on when the latest location might open.

“While we are excited to be moving closer toward a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Billings, we do not have any updates to share on timing,” the restaurant rep told FOX Business. “We look forward to joining the community and serving all of our guests with great food and genuine hospitality.”

Until then, Montanans may have to hit the road for their fix of crispy chicken and sweet lemonade. Chick-fil-A currently operates just one other location in Montana – the Kalispell restaurant is about seven hours away from Billings.

Former Montana Attorney General Tim Fox previously pushed for more Chick-fil-A locations in the state, in an open letter to CEO Dan Cathy. Fox implored the Chick-fil-A exec to consider opening more locations in Big Sky Country, arguing that “Montanans don’t discriminate against others based on religious affiliation” and that Chick-fil-A was welcome to expand there.

The chain has been previously criticized for donating millions to organizations accused of harboring anti-LGBTQ views, though the restaurant and its eponymous foundation said it cut ties with these groups in 2019.

Fox News’ Michael Bartiromo and Alexandra Deabler contributed to this report.