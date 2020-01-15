Chick-fil-A employees' act of kindness goes viral

An act of kindness -- served up by two Chick-fil-A employees in Alabama -- is going viral after a customer revealed how they saved her family during the "scariest" moment of her life.

The customer, Lauren Langley, was caught in a vicious storm right outside a restaurant in Guntersville, Alabama, on Saturday with her two children when an employee named Ethan and his coworker ran outside to grab them from the car that was being rocked back and forth by the treacherous winds and offered the family shelter, towels and free food inside the establishment.

Langley detailed the employees efforts in a Facebook post, which has been shared more than 13,000 times and garnered over 20,000 likes.

"My car was literally shaking side to side, I couldn't see out the window, there was LOTS of lightning strikes hitting around us, the trees were bending completely in half around us, the boys were SCREAMING, and I for the first time since I became a mother, felt completely clueless and helpless on what to do," Langley wrote.

The mom of two said it was the "most scary minutes" of her life and she felt inclined to share her experience because she wanted "to give credit where credit is due," Langley said.

According to the social media post, Langley and her two sons had stopped by the fast-food chain's drive-thru when the weather took a turn for the worse.

"I didn't know what was going to happen next, and I'm still not sure what exactly we experienced, whether it was just severe straight-line winds or an actual tornado/wall cloud above us that didn't touch down," Langley added.

That's when Langley said two employees ran up to her car and helped get them inside the building. Once inside, the employees let them take shelter in the kitchen area and gave them towels to dry off with, according to the post.

When the storm started to settle, the employees offered them lunch and ice cream for free.

"What amazing customer service and genuine care from all of the employees there. From them running to my car to get us, to letting us take shelter, giving towels to us, and then our lunch on them," Langley said.

Langley originally created the post as a "thank you" but was in "awe" about the attention it has received since being posted last weekend.

"I was simply expecting it to act as a 'thank you' to our local Chick Fil A employees that were so generous to the boys and me on Saturday, but little did I know, more than 20,000 likes and over 13,000 shares later, this post made the news!" Langley added in a separate post on Tuesday. "Thank you again, to Ethan and all the employees for helping me and my babes!"

