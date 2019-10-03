Hedge funder Ken Griffin’s name now on Chicago museum and people are outraged

Chicago's Museum of Science and Industry changed its name to honor Kenneth C. Griffin on Thursday, and many people took to social media to express their disapproval.

The museum, which is now the Kennth C. Griffin Museum of Science and Industry, announced the change after hedge-fund titan Griffin donated $125 million, the largest gift in the institution's history.

Continue Reading Below

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"Seriously? Why do all these ego-maniacal billionaires have to slap their name on everything?" Twitter user Sarah Laird wrote on Thursday.

Griffin has a net worth of $12.5 billion, according to Forbes.

Here are some other reactions to the name change from social media users.

Not everyone had a negative outlook, however.