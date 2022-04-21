Real estate in Charlotte, North Carolina: What you can get for $1M

There are a lot of reasons why this was one of the fastest growing cities in America since the early 2000s.

Located halfway up the East Coast, the weather in Charlotte, North Carolina, is generally mild. The summers are warm but not overbearing, and winters are generally short.

The city is home to multiple sports teams, including the Hornets and the Panthers, along with NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600. It's also home to the largest man-made lake in the state, Lake Norman. For fans of natural lakes, however, there are plenty of those as well.

Here's what you can get for $1,000,000 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Charlotte - $985,000

This condominium at 1134 S. Kings Dr. comes with three bedrooms and four bathrooms. This private back-unit has a screened-in porch and an oversized two-car garage.

The kitchen opens into the living room, and hardwood floors covers the main level. The property is located near multiple shopping centers, restaurants, parks and highways.

Charlotte - $1,225,000

This seven-bedroom, seven-bathroom sits on 0.3 acres of land at 13231 Feale Court which has unique views. The backyard overlooks a large pond and part of a country club's golf course.

Inside, the foyer opens up to a large, winding staircase. The main floor features plenty of space for entertaining, along with a full in-law suite. There are also multiple primary suites on the second floor that come with plenty of closet space.