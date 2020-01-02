Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Movies

Charlize Theron, Daniel Craig lead Golden Globe presenters

Ricky Gervais' hosting stints have been marked by relentless skewering of fellow actors

Associated Press
close
Morning Business Outlook: Streaming powerhouse Netflix receives the most Golden Globe nominations of any studio.video

Netflix racks up Golden Globe nominations

Morning Business Outlook: Streaming powerhouse Netflix receives the most Golden Globe nominations of any studio.

LOS ANGELES — Charlize Theron, Octavia Spencer and Daniel Craig are among the first presenters announced for Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards.

Continue Reading Below

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association also announced Thursday that other presenters will include Sofia Vergara, Kerry Washington, Tiffany Haddish, Glenn Close and Will Ferrell. Kate McKinnon and Ted Danson will also present.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Ricky Gervais will host the 77th annual Golden Globes Awards that will air on NBC. It will be the fifth time Gervais emcees the ceremony after hosting the show from 2010 to 2012 and 2016.

This combination photo shows, top row from left, Glenn Close, Daniel Craig, Ted Danson, Will Ferrell, Tiffany Haddish; bottom row from left, Kate McKinnon, Octavia Spencer, Charlize Theron, Sofia Vergara and Kerry Washington, who will serve as presen

Gervais' hosting stints have been marked by relentless skewering of his fellow actors, and the HFPA.

Tom Hanks will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award, an accolade for film. He is a four-time Golden Globe winner for his acting work on “Big,” “Philadelphia” and “Forrest Gump” along with his directing efforts in HBO’s 2001 miniseries “Band of Brothers.”

FOX BUSINESS ANCHORS AND REPORTERS GO TO THE MOVIES FOR NEW YEAR'S

Ellen DeGeneres will be honored with the Carol Burnett Award, a counterpart to the DeMille Award that focuses on life achievement in television. The talk-show and game-show host is a multiple Emmy winner and Globe nominee.