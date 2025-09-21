Expand / Collapse search
Education
Published

Charlie Kirk’s connection to small Michigan college

Michigan college receives calls of support for Kirk who spoke at leadership seminar in February

Charlie Kirk realized that economics, spirituality are married together: Steve Forbes

Michigan's Hillsdale College is paying its respects to Charlie Kirk, confirming that the conservative activist took dozens of their online courses before his death.

Founded in 1844, the self-described "small, Christian, classical liberal arts college" provides "‘all who wish to learn’ the education necessary to preserve the civil and religious liberties of America," its website states. It launched its online program in 2011, and Kirk was one of "more than 4.2 million Americans" who took its courses that focus on history, politics, economics, philosophy and religion, and more.  

"Without presuming to speak for Charlie, we believe he was drawn to Hillsdale's independence and its mission: to teach the truth and to live by it. Charlie took some 30 of our online courses," Hillsdale's Associate Vice President of Media and Public Relations Emily Stack Davis said in a statement.

"We are praying for Erika and their children, and have been sharing memories of Charlie: lectures, conversations, and podcasts he joined with our faculty, staff, and students," she said. 

8 EMPLOYERS THAT FIRED STAFF FOR MOCKING CHARLIE KIRK’S ASSASSINATION

Charlie Kirk, who founded Turning Point USA, at Utah Valley University on September 10.

Charlie Kirk speaks at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025 in Orem, Utah. (Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune / Getty Images)

Davis said the school has "received many, many calls offering support and prayers for Charlie" since his assassination on Sept. 10.

Hillsdale students gathered for a "quiet vigil" following the news of Kirk's assassination.

NJ DOCTOR RESIGNS AFTER NURSE SAID HE 'CHEERED' CHARLIE KIRK'S DEATH

Larry Arnn Hillsdale College

Larry Arnn speaks at NatCon 5at the National Conservative Convention in Washington D.C., Sept. 2, 2025.  (Dominic Gwinn / Middle East Images via AFDOMINIC GWINN/Middle East Images/AFP / Getty Images)

Beyond taking online courses, Kirk enjoyed a personal relationship with Hillsdale College President Dr. Larry P. Arnn.

"After Charlie had taken one of our online courses, passed the examination, received his certificate, photographed himself with it, and texted it to me. Before his death, he did that many times. The prevailing subject was always something he wanted to know," Arnn recalled in a statement provided by the college.

Hillsdale College campus

A general view of the exterior of a building at Hillsdale College on April 6, 2023, in Hillsdale, Michigan.  (Chris duMond / Getty Images)

Kirk spoke at Hillsdale College’s National Leadership Seminar in Phoenix in February. The college's website currently features a tribute image on its homepage that links to a "We Remember Charlie Kirk" page. The page includes a video message from Arnn, in which he calls Kirk a "friend."

"I'm privileged to know lots and lots of high-minded, intelligent and serious young people," Arnn said. "Charlie is one of the best I ever saw. It's an honor to have known him."