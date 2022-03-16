CDC lowers Caribbean COVID-19 travel warnings

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday lowered COVID-19 pandemic travel health notices for several Caribbean destinations.

Cuba, Jamaica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Sint Maarten, the British Virgin Islands, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic and the Turks and Caicos were all downgraded from being designated locations with "very high" levels of coronavirus to those with "high" levels.

CDC EASES CRUISE SHIP TRAVEL COVID-19 WARNING LEVEL

A place is determined as Level 3 or "high" if it has reported 100-500 new cases over the past 28 days per 100,000 population.

Comparatively, Level 4 countries or territories marked as "very high" – those with the highest risk – have reported more than 500 new cases over the past 28 days per 100,000 population.

The agency also added Mauritius to its Level 4 category.

People should avoid travel to the Indian Ocean island nation and those who must go there should make sure they are up to date with COVID-19 vaccines prior to travel.

Anyone 2 years or older is advised to properly wear a well-fitting mask in indoor public spaces and travelers should follow all requirements and recommendations in Mauritius.

For Level 3 countries like Cuba, the CDC does not warn against travel there but still says those who intend to go should be up to date with COVID-19 vaccines, wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public spaces and follow all national requirements and recommendations.

On the same day, the CDC once again moved to lower its cruise ship travel health notice from "high" to "moderate."

While high, or "Level 3" recommendations call on passengers to make sure they are fully vaccinated before travel and instruct unvaccinated travelers to avoid nonessential travel, "Level 2" recommendations ask passengers to make sure they are fully vaccinated before travel and instruct unvaccinated travelers who are at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 to avoid nonessential travel to the destination.