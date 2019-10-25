Carnival cruise ship: Desperate search underway after man jumps overboard

A desperate search is underway after a man went overboard from a Carnival cruise ship nearly 50 miles off the Texas Coast.

Continue Reading Below

The 26-year-old man, who has not been identified, went overboard around 8.45 p.m. Thursday night, prompting an immediate search operation by the United States Coast Guard.

Carnival told KTRK-TV that based on camera footage, the passenger appeared to have jumped from his stateroom balcony.

"The ship's command promptly began search and rescue procedures, returned to the area near where the incident occurred and notified the US Coast Guard which is sending a helicopter to assist in the search. The onboard CareTeam is assisting the guest's family," Carnival told the outlet.

The Carnival Dream, a 14-deck vessel, had just started a four-day cruise from Galveston to Cozumel, Mexico.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Coast Guard is searching 47 miles southeast of Galveston for the passenger.

Carnival did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Are you aboard the Carnival Dream? If so, email daniella.genovese@foxnews.com.