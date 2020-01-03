Carl's Jr., Hardee's celebrate 'National Keto Day'

With "National Keto Day" a few days away, Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s are offering Keto-friendly menu items for those who wish to ditch the bun, the fast-food chain announced Thursday.

For those looking to stick to their New Year’s resolutions, Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s Keto menu includes the Guacamole Bacon Thickburger Lettuce Wrap, the Original Thickburger Lettuce Wrap and the Jalapeño Thickburger Lettuce Wrap. Any of their thick burgers can be made into lettuce wraps, as well, according to the announcement.

Carl’s Jr. Guacamole Bacon Thickburger Lettuce Wrap is one-third of a pound of 100 percent Angus ground beef, charbroiled over a flame, topped with guacamole, bacon, pepper jack cheese, tomato, red onion and Santa Fe sauce. Then it is wrapped in fresh iceberg lettuce. Pricing starts at $6.79.

Carl’s Jr. Jalapeño Thickburger Lettuce Wrap is one-third of a pound of 100 Angus ground beef, charbroiled over a flame, topped with melted pepper jack cheese, fresh tomato, red onion and Santa Fe sauce. It is wrapped in fresh iceberg lettuce. Pricing starts at $6.19.

Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s Original Thickburger Lettuce Wrapis one-third of a pound of 100 percent Angus ground beef, charbroiled over a flame, topped with American cheese, fresh tomato, red onion, pickle, mayonnaise, ketchup and mustard. It is wrapped in fresh iceberg lettuce. Pricing starts at Carl’s Jr. for $5.79 and $5.19 at Hardee’s.

"National Keto Day" is a "holiday" created last year by health-food chain, Vitamin Shoppe. It dubbed the day in honor of the diet to promote itself as a place to purchase items related to the diet, according to Vitamin Shoppe. National Keto Day takes place on Jan. 5 and is supposed to "to educate and bring awareness to the ketogenic diet and further highlight the many health benefits a keto lifestyle offers," according to National Day Calendar, which tracks more than 1,500 promotional holidays.

The ketogenic diet is a low-carb, high-fat diet that typically involves replacing carbohydrates with fat, causing what is called ketosis in the body due to the reduction in carbs. Proponents of the Keto diet say that being in a state of ketosis makes the body more efficient at burning fat for energy, and then turns fat into ketones in the liver, which in turn can supply energy for the brain, according to Healthline.

Keto diets have also been found to cause massive reductions in blood sugar and insulin levels, with various other health benefits attributed to the low-carb regimen.

The fast-food chains, owned by parent company CKE Restaurants, are no stranger to introducing new and interesting food items on their menu. Back in October, Hardee's & Carl's Jr. tested out meatless, plant-based options by including Beyond Meat substitutes for breakfast, lunch and dinner entrees.

