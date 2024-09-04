California home crushed by a tree hits market for $500K: ‘open-concept floor plan’

For just $500,000, the California dream could be yours. The catch is you’re only getting half a house.

A humble bungalow, which hit the market last week, was crushed by a tree in May with two renters and two dogs inside.

There were no injuries, but a fence and most of the roof were mangled.

Located about an hour’s drive northeast of Los Angeles, the one-bedroom, one-bathroom property — or what remains of it — is for sale at $499,999.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, listing agent Kevin Wheeler likened it to the idea of an "open-concept floor plan."

The listed size of 645 square feet is based on measurements taken before the tree fell. Wheeler said the electricity is turned off, but the plumbing still works.

Monrovia regulations state that demolitions on properties more than 50 years old require a review. According to Redfin, the house was built in the early 1920s.

But since the home was destroyed by what's known as an "act of God," a review isn't required, Wheeler told the Times. This means house hunters can buy what's left of the home and fix it up without dealing with some of the red tape typically required during rebuilds.

"There's been a lot of interest so far because demand is so high and inventory, especially at this price, is so low," Wheeler told the Times.

A street view of the home from May 2024 can still be seen on Google Maps. The photo shows the tree appearing on the verge of collapsing onto the tiny home.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.