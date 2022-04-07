California's Disneyland may not be the happiest place on earth for cast members: Study

A study by Economic Roundtable revealed that nearly 75% of the 30,000 California Disneyland workers do not earn enough money to cover basic monthly expenses. As a result, employees reported "high instances of homelessness, food insecurity, ever-shifting work schedules, extra-long commutes, and low wages."

DISNEY EMPLOYEES ARE WALKING OUT TO DEMAND MORE LGBTQ SUPPORT

The average hourly wage for workers dropped 15% from $15.80 to $13.36 between 2000 and 2017, forcing more than 50% of survey respondents to worry about possible eviction. More than half of the workers currently live in overcrowded housing.

It wasn't until 2020 that Disneyland agreed to increase their employees' wages after they went on strike, raising their average hourly wage to $15.45. But it still wasn't enough to cover basic expenses for employees with children and families, according to the study.

DISNEY SHAREHOLDER TELLS CEO CHAPEK TO STOP WASTING MONEY ON 'POLITICAL CRUSADES'

Some Disneyland employees, however, receive paychecks with an average hourly wage as low as $11 an hour.

"After 11 years at the resort, I make $12.02 as my base wage. Why should I drive 30 miles on the 91 and 5 freeways, almost always in heavy traffic, to earn a minimum wage?" said a full-time merchandise host working at Disneyland for the past 11 years.

More than two-thirds of the respondents stated they are food insecure as a result of not having reliable access to affordable food, with 76% of employees with children saying they are food insecure.

The ever-changing hours and work schedules have also proven to be hurdles for Disney employees struggling to get by paycheck-to-paycheck.

59% of employees with families reported that the changing schedules made it difficult for them to care for their own families, while 64% stated they could not fit in a second job due to the schedules.

DISNEY EMPLOYEES ARE WALKING OUT TO DEMAND MORE LGBTQ SUPPORT

"Disney has become a nightmare to work for. The long hours, lack of livable wages, and zero respect has got to stop," said one full-time worker.

Disneyland has been the brunt of criticism for several weeks following CEO's Bob Chapek's denouncement of the Florida education bill.

Disney has also been taking some heat since its announcement of gender-neutral greetings at parks.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Parents across the nation have begun to speak out against Disney's woke agenda by canceling their Disney+ subscriptions and calling for the end of Disney indoctrination.